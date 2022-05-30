Analysts Expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Announce Earnings of $4.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.60 and the lowest is $3.60. Churchill Downs posted earnings per share of $3.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $9.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $17.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 87.26%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHDN stock traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,729. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

