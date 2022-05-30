Analysts Expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Post Earnings of $4.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.60. Churchill Downs reported earnings per share of $3.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $9.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $17.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.02 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.88.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.18. 4,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

