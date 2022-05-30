Analysts Expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. DoorDash posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $6.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.52.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $4.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.09. 235,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,026,079. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day moving average is $118.87. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $57.60 and a 1 year high of $257.25.

In other DoorDash news, Director Alfred Lin bought 183,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,926,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 10,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $684,726.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,214,622.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,548 shares of company stock valued at $40,906,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 608.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

