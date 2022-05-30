Analysts Expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.73% and a negative net margin of 188.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.07. 17,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,088. The firm has a market cap of $559.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

