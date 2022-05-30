Analysts Expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Brokerages expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) will post $2.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.55 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $10.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.35 billion to $10.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.78 billion to $14.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,670.50.

In other news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,035,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,415,000 after buying an additional 77,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after buying an additional 421,186 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,783,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI stock traded up $28.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $811.44. 21,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,005.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,097.85. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $640.00 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.10 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

