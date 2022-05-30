Analysts Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. Snap-on reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Snap-on by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,763 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNA traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,910. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $257.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

