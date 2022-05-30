Analysts Set Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Target Price at $112.00

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($127.66) to €112.00 ($119.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($120.21) to €114.00 ($121.28) in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of AKZOY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is 54.66%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.