Analysts Set Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target at $18.30

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $2,255,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altice USA by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,977,000 after buying an additional 511,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 25,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Altice USA by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 353,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 86,752 shares during the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

