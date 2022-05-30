Analysts Set Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Price Target at $88.25

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.25.

NEMTF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nemetschek from €85.00 ($91.40) to €78.50 ($84.41) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nemetschek stock remained flat at $$68.95 during midday trading on Monday. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of $68.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.31.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

