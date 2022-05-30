Analysts Set Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Price Target at $286.00

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $286.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROG traded up $3.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $265.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 1.47. Rogers has a twelve month low of $176.00 and a twelve month high of $274.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.41.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Rogers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

