Analysts Set The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Target Price at $15.14

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

COCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In other Vita Coco news, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $226,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the first quarter worth $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the first quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,151. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

