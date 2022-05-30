Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.45.

Several brokerages have commented on NLY. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,054,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 70,057 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NLY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.64. 1,876,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,619,441. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

About Annaly Capital Management (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.