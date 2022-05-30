AnRKey X ($ANRX) Price Hits $0.0101 on Major Exchanges

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. AnRKey X has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $76,436.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.7% against the dollar and now trades at $749.62 or 0.02364214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.00416208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00033357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008196 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,519,279 coins. The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

AnRKey X Coin Trading

