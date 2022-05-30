Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $596.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $545.95.

ANTM opened at $520.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Anthem has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock worth $9,743,637. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

