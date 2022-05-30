Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.82–$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $453.00 million-$457.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.63 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $3.96 on Monday, hitting $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,295. Appian has a 1-year low of $40.63 and a 1-year high of $149.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.50.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Appian will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $2,106,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $118,252.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 839,818 shares of company stock valued at $40,140,064 and sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Appian by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Appian by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Appian by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

