ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives C$20.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of ARX stock traded up C$0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$19.56. 3,186,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,327,896. The firm has a market cap of C$13.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.84. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$7.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.76.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.67). The firm had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

