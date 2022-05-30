Arcblock (ABT) Price Hits $0.0778

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0778 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and $511,482.00 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arcblock

ABT is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

