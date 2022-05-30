Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archaea Energy will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Archaea Energy.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 3456.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LFG shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archaea Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archaea Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of Archaea Energy stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. Archaea Energy has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,112,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at $7,869,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,138,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 72,224 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

