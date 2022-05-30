Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of ARQT opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.89.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.23. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $41,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 333,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $6,893,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 553,267 shares of company stock worth $11,424,366. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $162,443,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,707 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $12,809,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $5,504,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,093,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

