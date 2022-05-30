Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Up 65.5% in May

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,300 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the April 30th total of 165,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 234,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,443. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

