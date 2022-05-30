Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up about 1.1% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $12,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after buying an additional 112,030 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,184,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,414,000 after buying an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,680,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

