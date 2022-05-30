Ares Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,952,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,368 shares during the period. PennantPark Investment makes up about 1.0% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ares Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PennantPark Investment worth $34,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,983,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,870,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 93,585 shares during the period. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,530. The company has a market capitalization of $474.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 88.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.41%.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

