Ares Management LLC Buys 115,661 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,661 shares during the period. SLR Investment makes up about 0.8% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $29,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in SLR Investment by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000.
NASDAQ SLRC opened at $15.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $865.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $20.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.47%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
