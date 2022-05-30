Ares Management LLC Buys 393,658 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,490,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 393,658 shares during the period. Oaktree Specialty Lending accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ares Management LLC owned 3.04% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $40,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

OCSL stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, President Mathew Pendo purchased 18,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,352.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,981 shares of company stock valued at $218,262. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

