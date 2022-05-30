Ares Management LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Ares Management LLC owned 0.09% of CION Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CION. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Get CION Investment alerts:

In other CION Investment news, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 20,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Gatto acquired 5,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,209.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $284,010 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CION Investment stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.92 million and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. CION Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. CION Investment had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 47.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.90%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

About CION Investment (Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.