Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 2.11% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 0.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 258,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.