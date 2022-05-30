ARMOR (ARMOR) Reaches One Day Volume of $54,052.00

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $54,052.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $749.62 or 0.02364214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.00416208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00033357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008196 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.