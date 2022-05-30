Arweave (AR) Market Cap Reaches $502.68 Million

Arweave (AR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, Arweave has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $502.68 million and $38.22 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $15.05 or 0.00048972 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011131 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

