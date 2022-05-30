Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) Insider Michael Albert Rechsteiner Purchases 8,500 Shares

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating) insider Michael Albert Rechsteiner acquired 8,500 shares of Atalaya Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.65 per share, with a total value of C$31,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,025.

TSE AYM traded up C$0.30 on Monday, reaching C$6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 42,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.37. Atalaya Mining Plc has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$8.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.83. The stock has a market cap of C$867.11 million and a P/E ratio of 5.43.

Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$146.25 million for the quarter.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

