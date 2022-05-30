Athanor Capital LP Reduces Stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT)

Athanor Capital LP lessened its holdings in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,374 shares during the period. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II makes up 2.7% of Athanor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Athanor Capital LP owned 0.76% of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 559,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 158,919 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peridot Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

PDOT stock traded up $9.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 745,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,489. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.