Athanor Capital LP Sells 7,400 Shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

Athanor Capital LP trimmed its stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Orion Acquisition accounts for about 1.3% of Athanor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in Orion Acquisition were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Orion Acquisition by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in Orion Acquisition by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,568,000. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OHPA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. 100,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,717. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

