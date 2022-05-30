Athanor Capital LP Trims Position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Athanor Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the quarter. Altitude Acquisition makes up 4.4% of Athanor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Athanor Capital LP owned approximately 1.64% of Altitude Acquisition worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altitude Acquisition by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Altitude Acquisition by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 154,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 113,496 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 19,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Altitude Acquisition by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 124,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Altitude Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.98 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,060. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

