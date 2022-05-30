Atlas Protocol Price Reaches $0.0002 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $390,958.74 and $121,981.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $749.62 or 0.02364214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.00416208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00033357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008196 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.