Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,608 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Atlassian by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Atlassian by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $9.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.78. 80,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.89. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.