Atreides Management LP Buys 30,401 Shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU)

Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,401 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,009,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC grew its position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC now owns 7,714,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,985,000 after purchasing an additional 713,571 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,470,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 27.3% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 636,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 136,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $981,000.

NASDAQ:CPARU remained flat at $$9.81 during mid-day trading on Monday. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,118. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

