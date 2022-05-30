Atreides Management LP Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atreides Management LP decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52,138 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.3% of Atreides Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $136,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,282 shares of company stock valued at $21,681,939 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $90.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,246.33. 120,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,051. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,485.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2,679.54.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,312.41.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.