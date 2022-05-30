Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Shares Up 28.6%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) was up 28.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90. Approximately 108,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 39,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Lost Cities – Cutucu project covering an area of approximately 208,000 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

