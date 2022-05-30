Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives $5.53 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.53.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.60 to C$3.90 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Aurora Cannabis stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,677,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983,225. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $376.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.85.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.