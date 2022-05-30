Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives $5.53 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.60 to C$3.90 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,677,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983,225. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $376.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 531,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.