AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.78 billion and the lowest is $3.66 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $16.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 billion to $16.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.52 billion to $16.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,095.33.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares in the company, valued at $695,968.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $26.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,055.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,635. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,367.96 and a 52 week high of $2,267.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,043.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,981.26.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

