AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 693,200 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the April 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.76. 9,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.28. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

