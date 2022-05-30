Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.38 million.

AZTA traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.77. 20,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,917. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.52. Azenta has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $124.79.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azenta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Azenta from $106.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Azenta in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

