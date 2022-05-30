Azuki Market Capitalization Achieves $243,276.64 (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $243,276.64 and $15.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Azuki has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.01281028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.19 or 0.00424363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00033112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008282 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

