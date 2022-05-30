Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Purchased by Ares Management LLC

Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 214.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 387,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,293 shares during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance accounts for 0.2% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ares Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth $72,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Thomas A. Hough purchased 6,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $949.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.31. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 62.89% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 71.96%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile (Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.