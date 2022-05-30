Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 123.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,982,000 after buying an additional 1,617,591 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 151.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 500.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $196,544.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,159,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,953,921. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

Shares of BKR opened at $37.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

