Banano Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 30th. Banano has a total market cap of $9.37 million and $130,202.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Banano has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,945,769 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

