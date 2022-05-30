Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$90.96.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$85.30 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$75.84 and a twelve month high of C$95.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$85.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$87.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.78 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6800006 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

