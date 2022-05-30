Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$91.00 at National Bankshares

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.91 to C$97.39 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a C$88.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$90.96.

TSE BNS opened at C$85.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.94. The firm has a market cap of C$102.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$75.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.78 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6800006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 47.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

