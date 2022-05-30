Bares Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,206,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,799 shares during the period. Despegar.com comprises 0.4% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned 3.15% of Despegar.com worth $21,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DESP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.33. 5,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,307. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $664.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,941.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Despegar.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

