Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the April 30th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BTDPF remained flat at $$6.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

