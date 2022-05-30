Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($68.09) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €87.00 ($92.55) price objective on Basf in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($78.72) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on Basf in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €79.00 ($84.04) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €70.00 ($74.47).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €51.11 ($54.37) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €50.87 and its 200-day moving average is €58.28. Basf has a 1 year low of €46.47 ($49.43) and a 1 year high of €69.52 ($73.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.